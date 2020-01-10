Leavenworth woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in death of son

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Leavenworth woman has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the death of her 1-year-old son.

Catherine Smith, 32, pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and obstruction of law enforcement charges.

According to prosecutors, Smith’s son was found unresponsive in her home on Nov. 29, 2018. The child died at the hospital and had a temperature of 105 degrees.

At a preliminary hearing, the coroner testified that the most likely cause of death was hyperthermia.

According to law enforcement, the child was found in the upstairs of the home, where the temperature was close to 100 degrees, even though the thermostat downstairs was 75 degrees.

The child was also dehydrated and investigators said the child was “very hot” when they arrived.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 28.