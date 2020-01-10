Metro woman’s car wrecked when Raytown auto shop employee takes it for a test drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- A metro woman says an auto care shop in Raytown did her wrong. She went in to have her SUV serviced, only to later learn her vehicle was involved in a crash.

Kathleen Alder has been taking her vehicle to the Tires Plus on 350 Highway in Raytown for years, but a recent incident has her pumping the brakes.

"This has really caused a lot of stress on me," said Alder. "They need to do something about this. I need a vehicle."

In late December, she dropped her 2002 Chevy Trailblazer off for an oil change. A short time later, the store manager told her the vehicle was involved in a crash.

"I said, 'He wasn’t supposed to take my car out,'" Alder recalled. "I said, 'I didn’t ask you guys to do that.'"

The employee apparently took Alder’s vehicle on a test drive, during which another driver crashed into it.

"They hit the front driver side fender, and the front bumper is gone and the back door is messed up," she said.

Alder was told Tires Plus wasn’t liable because their employee didn’t cause the crash. So she contacted her insurance company and learned the driver in the other vehicle gave false information.

"The insurance company said all that information was wrong [and because it was] false information that falls back on Tires Plus," she said.

When Alder let the manager at Tires Plus know that, she said he told her the company would assume responsibility. Yet two weeks after the crash, she still was getting nowhere.

"Right now, I’m at a dead end," Alder said. "You’re all nice as long as I’m coming in, giving you money to service my car. Now that you’ve done something to my car, you don’t want to assume responsible and started treating me like I did something to you."

Tires Plus is owned by Bridgestone Americas. A spokesperson sent FOX4 the following statement when we reached out on Alder’s behalf:

"This is an unusual and unfortunate incident and our company is committed to ensuring the safety of our customers, employees and neighbors in the communities we serve. We are working closely with the customer to ensure the vehicle is repaired at no charge and are committed to resolving this matter to the customer’s satisfaction."

Alder is grateful the problem is finally being addressed but had a message for the company.

"I just want to say to Tires Plus that this is not a way to do business," she said. "Customer service is very important."

The spokesperson for Bridgestone Americas said it’s routine for employees to take a vehicle on a test drive – so they can get an accurate vehicle diagnostic.