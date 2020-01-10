Stay Weather Aware: Wintry mix arrives Friday evening, then snow

Multiple schools dismissing students early Friday due to approaching winter storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple school districts have announced that they will be dismissing students early Friday due to an approaching winter storm.

Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. for the metro and runs through 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

Rain and thunderstorms moved into the metro Friday morning and will continue to do so in the afternoon. It will then transition into a wintry mix and road conditions will quickly deteriorate.

Travel is not advised Friday evening or Saturday. Kansas City will see a transition to all snow on Saturday.

