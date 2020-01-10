Newest members of Chiefs Kingdom show their spirit ahead of playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have no shortage of fans, and they’re gaining more every year!

The babies at Saint Luke’s Hospital are showing their team spirit by wearing Chiefs-themed knitted outfits before this Sunday’s playoffs game.

The infants at Saint Luke’s maternity department dressed up as miniature versions of Andy Reid, KC Wolf and, of course, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The babies even got their own pep rally with nurses, who handed out the knitted outfits to their moms and dads.

These kiddos are definitely winning the Super Bowl of cuteness! Go Chiefs!