Overland Park’s Tickets for Less secures reseller deal with major college conference

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Tickets for Less has secured a deal for the next four seasons as the exclusive resale partner for one of the nation’s biggest college athletic leagues.

The Big 12 Conference announced Thursday that Tickets For Less would be its exclusive reseller of tickets through the 2022-23 season, according to a release. This includes regular-season games as well as postseason basketball tournaments and the league’s football championship game.

As part of the deal, Tickets For Less will receive brand exposure through the league’s weekly radio programs and other Big 12-controlled platforms.

Read more about the deal in the Kansas City Business Journal.