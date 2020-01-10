Stay Weather Aware: Wintry mix arrives Friday evening, then snow

Platte City man sentenced to three decades behind bars for sexually abusing young child

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — A Platte City man will spend three decades behind bars after admitting in court that he sexually abused a child victim from the time they were two-years-old.

Brandon Vanmeter, 31, was sentenced to 30-years in prison by a Platte County judge Thursday. He pleaded guilty to first degree statutory sodomy in November.

Brandon Vanmeter

According to prosecutors, Vanmeter admitted that he abused a young child at least five or six times from the time they were two-years-old. The child victim disclosed the abuse after learning about “bad touches” at school.

“Words cannot adequately convey the horrific crimes this man inflicted on this young child. This defendant received a 30-year sentence, but he imposed a life sentence on his victim,” said Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd.

As part of his sentence, Vanmeter will have to serve 25 and a half years before he’s eligible for parole.

