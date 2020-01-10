Police investigating woman’s murder in south KC after being called for welfare check

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home in south Kansas City.

Around 3 p.m., police responded to a home near W. 98th Street and Wornall Road on a welfare check.

When they arrived, they found a woman dead inside the home. A man was also found unresponsive inside the home and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood to try and investigate what led up to the murder. It wasn’t immediately clear if police were looking for any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).