Kansas City Royals sign Jorge Soler to 1-year deal, avoiding arbitration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have signed outfielder and designated hitter Jorge Soler to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

The terms of the deal were not officially disclosed, but sources tell MLB reporter Jeffrey Flanagan that the contract is worth $7.3 million.

The 27-year-old has played for the team since 2016 and had a breakout year in 2019, becoming the first Royals player to lead the American League in home runs.

He broke Mike Moustakas’ franchise home run record last season, too, with 48 and also tied for second in the American League for RBI’s with 117.

FOX4’s Rob Collins says this is a welcome move for the Royals.

“Soler’s power will certainly be welcomed by Manager Mike Matheny as he constructs a line-up for 2020, especially with Alex Gordon’s status in limbo. With a little more plate discipline, I believe Soler has a shot an being an All-Star DH,” he said.