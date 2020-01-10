Rush drummer Neil Peart dies at 67

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Legendary drummer Neil Peart of Rush has died at the age of 67, according to the CBC and Rolling Stone.
Peart died Tuesday, January 7th, in California from brain cancer according to Elliott Mintz, a spokesperson for the Peart family. A representative for the band confirmed the news to Rolling Stone.
The drummer, who was also the main lyricist for Rush, has been widely regarded as one of the best drummers who ever lived. He was inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 1983.
Peart had announced his retirement in 2015.
