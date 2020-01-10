Suspicious fire investigation underway at home where 17-year-old was murdered Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Early Friday morning firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the same house where a 17-year-old was murdered earlier in the week.

The incident was reported around 7 a.m. While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, a battalion chief on the scene said the cause appears suspicious.

Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker added that the fire looks like it started in the basement then spread the attic of the home. No one was injured.

Police responded to the same home, which is in the area of 68th Street and Monroe Avenue, Wednesday just after 7:30 p.m. after someone reported hearing gunshots. When they arrived on the scene, they found 17-year-old Treshawn Hawkins dead.

Police said their preliminary investigation of the murder indicates Hawkins was inside and was shot from outside the home. It’s not clear at this time if he lived at the home or not. No suspect description has been released at this time, and police are still investigating what lead up to the shooting.

A KCPD spokesman on scene Wednesday said they are investigating the possibility that the shooting death of Hawkins is related to another deadly shooting that happened earlier Wednesday, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477 or the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.