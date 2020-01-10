Warrensburg woman pleads for thief to return stolen urns containing her sister’s ashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENSBURG, Mo.-- A Warrensburg woman is pleading for the return of stolen urns containing sister's ashes.

"It was like losing her again. I pretty much collapsed thinking that I had loss my sister, yet again. I have been feeling horrible like I lost them, even though someone took them," Teresa Metcalf-Ochsenbein said.

She said sometime between Jan. 3-4 someone broke into her car, parked outside her home on 180th Road in Warrensburg. Inside were four blue urns, carrying the ashes of Metcalf's younger sister, who died Oct. 7, 2019.

“I had forgotten they were in the car. I had took them to Tennessee for my mom to pick out one of the urns, and I hadn’t unpacked everything yet," Metcalf said.

She said you can't put a price on what she's missing.

After posting on Facebook about the theft, hoping someone will see them and return the ashes, her story's now been shared by countless people.

“My fear is that they got dumped out, and she’s in like some dumpster or something. I know it’s not her, but it’s like her, to me," Metcalf said. "I don’t care if I’m at work, or I’m at home, just bring her back to the doorstep."

The Johnson County Sheriff's Department in Warrensburg said they're investigating a rash of car break-ins that happened along 180th Road within the last week. At least nine other cars were targeted, according to the department.

If you have any information that could help, you're asked to give them a call at 660-747-6469.