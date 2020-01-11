× Dozens of metro churches to stay closed, change times on Sunday after winter storm

KANSAS CITY METRO — Churches across the metro are planning on remaining closed on Sunday, January 11 after a winter storm on Saturday covered roads with ice and snow.

A few are altering time schedules or simply closing daytime services. Others are canceling all activities and services.

Evergy said it has restored power to more than 95 percent of affected customers after 11,000 went without power. Every customer is expected to have power restored by midnight.

