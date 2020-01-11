Drone footage shows roof ripped off of school after tornado whips through Louisiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON, La. -- Communities in the US South are reeling after a massive storm system produced several tornadoes, including one that ripped the roof off of a middle school in Louisiana.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport said a tornado with winds of around 135 mph (217 kph) had touched down in Bossier Parish, which is just about 12 miles north of Shreveport.

Drone footage from the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office shows part of the Benton Middle School's roof peeled back on itself, exposing the rooms underneath. Part of the roof lay on the ground. Other debris littered the surrounding area. The school also sustained heavy water damage, deputies said on Facebook.

The winter storm, which dropped snow and ice across much of the Midwest, killed at least 9 people in the South, including at least three people in Louisiana alone.

In Benton, firefighters found the bodies of an elderly couple near their demolished trailer in Benton, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said via Facebook. The winds were so strong that the home of the couple, who were the in-laws of a parish deputy, was moved 200 feet from its foundation.

Just 30 miles away from Benton, 75-year-old Raymond Holden was killed in his bed when a tree fell on his home in Oil City, crushing him, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.

The storm continues east, bringing rain and snow toward the Atlantic coast.