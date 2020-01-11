× Evergy says power restored to most customers after 11,000 affected by winter storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy has it has restored power to a large chunk of the Kansas City metro after a winter storm that brought up to three inches of snow on top of ice into the region, according to the company.

Around Kansas City, a quarter-inch of ice covered trees, roads and other surfaces as temperatures plummeted overnight, leaving law enforcement scrambling to handle calls of dozens of crashes and stranded motorists.

By 3 p.m. Saturday, Evergy said it has restored power to more than 95 percent of affected customers. Every customer is expected to have power restored by midnight.

At the height of the storm, more than 11,000 Evergy customers lost power. Most of those outages were caused by ice on power lines, which caused power poles to break and the lines to go down.

For the latest information on outages or to make a report, you can visit Evergy’s website here.