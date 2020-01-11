Kansas City man charged after allegedly stealing car, kidnapping worker at car dealership

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing a string of charges after he allegedly stole a car and kidnapped a worker from a car dealership.

Dawontay Frazier, 26, is charged with kidnapping, assault, armed criminal action , stolen auto and felon in possession of a firearms charges in Jackson County.

According to court documents, Frazier went to a car dealership at 83rd and Bannister Road on Jan. 8 and parked a Cadillac in front of the business asking for it to be worked on. He then asked a worker for a ride downtown and the worker agreed to take him in a company vehicle.

When they were driving down the highway, Frazier pulled out a gun and began to put bullets in it. He then allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded to purchase a Mercedes that he saw at the business for $500,000. He then threatened the victim’s life.

After pulling the gun, Frazier then demanded the victim drive to 75th and Prospect. When police arrived in the area, Frazier allegedly pistol whipped the victim and told him to drive away.

When the victim was driving, police attempted to pull the vehicle over, at which time the victim was able to bail out and get away. Frazier then allegedly entered the driver’s seat and drove the car to 69th and Paseo, where he ditched the car and ran away.

When police surrounded Frazier, he turned the gun on himself. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently recovering from his injuries. His bond has been set at $100,000 cash only.