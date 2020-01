KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on the city’s east side late Friday night.

Police were called to the 2400 block of Kensington around 11 p.m. on a reported shooting.

When the arrived, they found a woman shot to death inside of a home. The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).