Alex’s Forecast: Snowy and slick Saturday

Freezing drizzle will slowly change over to snow showers this morning. That'll continue through much of the day today. By the late afternoon, this system will get out of here with 2 to 4 inches of snow on the ground south and east of KC. The farther north and west you are, the more totals drop off towards the trace to 2" range. Clouds will clear out a bit tonight into Sunday morning, allowing lows to drop again near 10 degrees.

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

