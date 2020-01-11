Multi-car pileup in rural Missouri just 1 of 63 crashes in the western part of the state today

MEADVILLE, Mo. — It’s been a busy day for first responders throughout the state as ice and snow blanketed western Missouri for the first half of the day.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A posted several pictures of a multi-car pileup, including several that had flipped upside down, to Twitter at 7:14 p.m. on Jan. 11. The crash happened on 36 Highway, just outside of Meadville, a town 15 miles to the east of Chillicothe.

In the tweet, the patrol stated a trooper had stopped to help one driver who had slid off the road, when he saw a truck crash in his rear-view mirror. It came to a rest only about 50 feet from the trooper’s cruiser.

This was just one crash out of 63 between midnight and 8 p.m., the patrol stated in another tweet. Throughout the state, there were 248 calls for service, 135 stranded drivers and 63 crashes. Nine of the crashes ended in someone getting injured.

However, no one was killed at the time of the tweet.

Troop A covers 13 counties on the western side of Missouri, including the counties that surround the Kansas City metro.

