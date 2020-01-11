× Police investigate late night homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers, just after 11:00 p.m. Friday night, were called to the area of 24th and Kensington to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers entered the residence, they found an adult black female who had suffered a gunshot wound. Despite efforts of EMS the woman died at the scene of the shooting.

Overnight, crime scene investigators worked to discover clues at the scene as detectives checked the area for any witnesses that may have information that could help them discover what led to the shooting.

At this time police have not released information regarding the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide can call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest could result in up to a $25,000 cash reward.