Stay Weather Aware: Wintry mix arrives Friday evening, then snow

Police investigate late night homicide

Posted 7:15 am, January 11, 2020, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers, just after 11:00 p.m. Friday night, were called to the area of 24th and Kensington to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers entered the residence, they found an adult black female who had suffered a gunshot wound.  Despite efforts of EMS the woman died at the scene of the shooting.

Overnight, crime scene investigators worked to discover clues at the scene as detectives checked the area for any witnesses that may have information that could help them discover what led to the shooting.

At this time police have not released information regarding the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide can call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.  Information leading to an arrest could result in up to a $25,000 cash reward.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.