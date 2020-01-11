Take a live look: See what the metro’s highways look like as the snow falls Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a layer of ice overnight, snow is falling throughout the Kansas City metro Saturday, making roads slick once again.

Road conditions aren’t great, and crews have been working for hours to treat and now clear roads. Officials are urging drivers to stay home if possible, but if you have to leave the house, make sure you take the safest route.

Click the link below to see how the highways in your area are looking if you have to head out.

The Kansas City Scout Camera Tours feature even allows users to view groups of related cameras simultaneously.

Once you click the link select a camera group from the drop-down box below, and click “Go!” (Be sure to enable pop-ups in your browser if a window fails to appear when you click “Go!”)

If you are trying to access the camera tour on your phone, you’ll need to first download the KC Scout app. If you have an iPhone, click here. If you have an Andriod, click here.

Be advised, some Scout cameras are a little icy this Saturday.

Or you can find the KC Scout Map here for a wider look at the metro’s traffic. You can also see the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Traveler Map here or the Kansas Department of Transportation’s travel map here.