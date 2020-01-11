Where are the plows? Check snow removal progress for major KC metro cities here
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a layer of ice built on roads overnight, snow is now falling throughout the metro.
Cities have crews working diligently throughout Friday and Saturday to clear streets. If you’d like to check the progress of plows in your neighborhood, check out these links:
- Kansas City, Mo.
- Overland Park
- Kansas City, Kan. (Note: this map does not show real-time information, only general snow route information)
- Lee’s Summit
- Independence
- Blue Springs (Note: this map does not show real-time information, only general snow route information)
- Olathe
- Shawnee
- Lawrence
- Merriam
If you have to travel across Kansas or Missouri, check out these traveler maps that show current conditions, and whether interstates or highways are covered in snow:
