Where are the plows? Check snow removal progress for major KC metro cities here

Photo courtesy: KDOT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a layer of ice built on roads overnight, snow is now falling throughout the metro.

Cities have crews working diligently throughout Friday and Saturday to clear streets. If you’d like to check the progress of plows in your neighborhood, check out these links:

If you have to travel across Kansas or Missouri, check out these traveler maps that show current conditions, and whether interstates or highways are covered in snow:

MoDOT

KDOT

