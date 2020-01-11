Wintry mix possible during Chiefs game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's not going to be anything like what we've been dealing with the last 48 hours, but we may have to deal with a wintry mix on Sunday afternoon.

If you're tailgating early, it's going to be on the cold side....but the sun should be out and the wind out of the SE. That's going to help warm us up a little bit before we cloud back up. Pack your sunglasses! The sunshine reflecting off that fresh snowpack is going to be bright.

As temperatures nudge above freezing by the afternoon, a weak disturbance will move in from the west. The bulk of the accumulating snow should avoid us well to the north, but a few heavy bursts of snow aren't out of the question.

While this wintry mix may start in the first half, we'll see a little bit more of it by the 2nd half. I don't think this is something that looks like Denver, but some big flakes may mix in with some light rain by the 3rd quarter. Travel home should be ok, most of it will wind down within an hour of sunset.