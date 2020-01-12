Alex’s Forecast: Light rain & snow today; no big football impacts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Some remaining flurries are out and about early this morning, but even those should break down throughout the morning. Mostly cloudy skies will continue throughout the day, but there could be a few breaks of sun around midday, just before kickoff at Arrowhead. If you are going to the game this afternoon, bundle up for tailgating. Feels like temps will be in the teens this morning, with very little improvement before kickoff. Once we head towards the 2nd half of the game in the late afternoon, more clouds move in along with a light rain/snow mix. That shouldn't impact the game too much, but don't be surprised if you see flakes or raindrops late today. Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

