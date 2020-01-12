Mahomes Sr. talks superstitions, injuries and ketchup ahead of playoff game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- He wore the Mahomes jersey first. Patrick Mahomes, Sr. has attended almost every one his son's Kansas City Chiefs games and before he heads to Arrowhead to watch the Chiefs first playoff game against the Houston Texans, he sat down with FOX4's Carey Wickersham to talk about endorsements, superstitions, injuries, grape jelly and mayonnaise.