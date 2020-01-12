Watch Live: KC Kickoff pregame coverage for Chiefs playoff showdown with Texans

Watch live:



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans play in the AFC Divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday, with the winner advancing to next week’s AFC Championship Game. FOX4 has special coverage leading up to the 2:05 p.m. kickoff that you can watch on this page and on FOX4 at noon.

Following the Tennessee Titans’ upset of the Baltimore Ravens, not only does the winner advance, but they will host the Titans for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

If you’re headed out to Arrowhead Stadium for the game, click on this link for all the info you need to know about Sunday’s game.

Click on this link if you aren’t seeing the video player.