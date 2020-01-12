Watch: Special postgame coverage of Chiefs AFC Divisional playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans just wrapped up their AFC Divisional round playoff matchup, with the Chiefs beating the Texans 51-31.

FOX4 has special postgame coverage from our team out at Arrowhead Stadium, which you can watch in the video at the top of the page.

Click on this link if you aren’t seeing the video player.

After digging a 24-0 hole against Houston early in the second quarter Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the high-flying Chiefs embarked on the biggest comeback in franchise history. Their young superstar proceeded to throw for 321 yards and five touchdowns, Travis Kelce and Damien Williams reached the end zone three times apiece, and Kansas City reeled off 41 consecutive points in a 51-31 victory over the Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Chiefs (13-4), who lost to the Patriots in overtime in last year’s conference title game, will play Tennessee next Sunday for a spot in Miami. The Titans stunned Lamar Jackson and the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.