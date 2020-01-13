1 person seriously injured after two-vehicle crash near NE 80th and N Antioch Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is reported to have serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Northland Monday.

The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. near NE. 80th Street and N. Antioch Road, just east of Highway 1.

Kansas City, Missouri police say the driver of a blue Toyota was heading eastbound when they failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck in the left side by a driver of a silver Ford SUV that was heading south.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Ford was reported to have minor injuries. Police say he remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Neither driver was identified by police.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.