36-year-old KC man charged in wife’s death left behind a 34-page note detailing what occurred

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County prosecutors filed murder charges Saturday against a 36-year-old man for the death of his wife.

According to charging documents, a man called police around 3:07 p.m. and asked them to perform a welfare check at his son's home along West 98th Street near Wornall Road.

That man told police he was concerned his son may try to take his own life. He also said that his son and daughter-in-law were not answering their phones, which caused more concern.

According to the probable cause statement, the man who called 911 forced his way into the home and noticed blood. First responders found Brandon J. Petsch unresponsive in his bed. He was taken to an area hospital.

Investigators also found a second person, later identified as Petsch's wife, Georgia, dead in another bedroom and rolled up in an area rug.

Officials also found two firearms at the scene and a 34-page handwritten note, which according to the probable cause document was "written by a male about his female spouse and the events that took place in their residence over an extended period of time that ended with her death at his hands."

According to charging documents, the writer ended the note with an apology and said he would take his own life. Investigators said the letter was consistent with the crime scene.

Petsch now faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.