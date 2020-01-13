Chiefs’ big comeback win means big business for Kansas City merchandisers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Chiefs fans Brett and Chantel Jackson were just as excited by Sunday’s 51-31 comeback win over the Houston Texans as anyone in Kansas City.

But the owners of KC Laser Co. also knew it likely meant for a busy week ahead.

"Two hours after the game, I was answering message after message. I probably sold 24 hats in a short period of time," Jackson said.

With the same laser focus of Mahomes and his passes, Jackson focuses a lot of his laser-based leather printing business on hats showing Kansas City and Chiefs pride.

“There’s a lot of pride knowing the way the community comes together to embody a great team that works together, and it’s great to see a lot of small businesses pop up in Kansas City that are doing great things," Jackson said.

KC Laser Co. was one of a host of area businesses hosting victory sales after the win that advanced the Chiefs to the AFC Championship where they will host the Tennessee Titans.

Hy-Vee Lee's Summit store manager said the planning and designs of items like the Tomahawk Chop cake and pre-orders of all the latest merchandise starts weeks in advance. But days like Monday make it all worth it.

“It’s so exciting. You just feel the buzz, and I’ve told people you already feel the buzz around the holidays, and it’s the same buzz. It’s the same excitement.” Kory Robinson said.