Chiefs fans elated after epic comeback in divisional game against Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This game will go down as the greatest comeback in Chiefs playoff history. The Chiefs were down 24-0 in the 2nd quarter and came back to win 51-31.

Now they're heading back to the AFC Championship.

On Sunday, Chiefs fans traveled from near and far to catch their favorite team in action at Arrowhead.

"I'm from St.Louis. We came all the way up here just to see the Chiefs. Let's go Chiefs!" fan Brian White said.

After Kansas City's rocky start against Houston, some fans expected the worst.

"Absolutely. Thought we were going to lose in the playoffs again and go nowhere," Carol McIntyre said.

"We thought about leaving, we thought about leaving. But we can't ever leave. We're Chiefs fans. We`re through and through. It was bad, but now we did it," John Gerke said.

The Chiefs would go on to score 41 unanswered points and eventually won 51-31.

"I wanted to cry. I actually did cry. But then the second quarter and then the third quarter, oh my gosh! Oh my gosh! I was chewing my own hat," Ryan Donagin said.

Now they're just one win away from a trip to the big game.

"I've been waiting for this for a long time. Season ticket holder for a long time. Finally getting it. Go Patrick," a long-time Chiefs fan said.

Texans fans left disappointed, thanks in part to Patrick Mahomes' five touchdown passes.

"Yeah, I'll root for the Chiefs. But I'm Texans all the way," Texans fan, Chasity Robleto said.

The Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship next week.