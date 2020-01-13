Chiefs take fans’ emotions on roller coaster ride, they’re not mad about it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs play with fans' emotions during Sunday's playoff game, but it made it worth it in the end.

The crowd at Johnny's Tavern in the Power and Light District went from quiet in the first quarter to Arrowhead Stadium status by the end of the game.

"In this bar, the electricity is amazing," longtime Chiefs fan Chad Burney said.

Fans weren't always feeling electric, though.

"I thought we were out of it," fan Kyle Schmitt admitted. "I think everyone thought we were out of it."

Nerves kicked-in as a Chiefs win for Nichole Zuniga's 25th birthday looked bleak. They were down 21-0 in the first quarter.

"Not a lot of people were cheering or talking," Zuniga said. "We thought a lot of people were going to leave but nobody left so we're being really loyal fans."

"No, you don't lose hope in the Chiefs. Not this team," fan Andrew Zuniga said.

Sure enough, the Chiefs pulled off the fourth largest comeback in NFL postseason history - in just 10 minutes and 10 seconds.

"Unbelievable," longtime Chiefs Fan Tom DeLafosse said. "I've been watching football for 60 years and I've never seen anything like that."

Chiefs Fan Kylie Hays and her friends built a pyramid out of Johnny's cups. She believes it has something to do with victory.

"This happened and the game picked up," Hays said. "So, obviously this is the reason."

And maybe a little Mahomes magic.

"That's an offensive machine there you know it's just a matter of timing, just give him the ball and let him do his thing," DeLafosse said.

The excitement has spilled out into the streets. There's no doubt this team has done created an electric energy in Chiefs Kingdom and Kansas City.

"Superbowl, that's what we're winning for," Chiefs Fan Lily Andrews said. "The big thing and to bring the heart of KC all back together."

One win away from the Superbowl, these fans can feel it in their bones.

"This city's got it. We've got the atmosphere, we've got the spirit. So, we just need the win," Hays said.

The Chiefs take on the Titans Sunday, Jan. 19 at Arrowhead Stadium.