Deanna Rose transforms holiday display to help cheer on the Chiefs in their playoff run

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Now that the holiday season is over and the NFL playoff season is well underway, Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead have changed things up to help cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs in their playoff run.

You can stop by the farmstead between 5 and 11 p.m. to see a short display celebrating football season in the Kansas City area. It is free and open to the public.

The show can be viewed in the farmstead’s main parking lot in the warmth of your car. They just ask that you turn off the vehicle lights while watching the show.

After digging a 24-0 hole against Houston early in the second quarter Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the high-flying Chiefs embarked on the biggest comeback in franchise history. Their young superstar proceeded to throw for 321 yards and five touchdowns, Travis Kelce and Damien Williams reached the end zone three times apiece, and Kansas City reeled off 41 consecutive points in a 51-31 victory over the Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to win a playoff game by at least 20 points after trailing in that game by at least 20 points. And Mahomes is the first player in NFL history with at least 300 passing yards, at least five TD passes and at least 50 rushing yards in a playoff game.

The Chiefs (13-4), who lost to the Patriots in overtime in last year’s conference title game, will play Tennessee next Sunday for a spot in Miami. The Titans stunned Lamar Jackson and the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.