Eric Fisher thanks fans for helping him and Budweiser track down fans who gave up beers for celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “Chiefs Kingdom, this Bud is for you,” hyped up Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher said in a Twitter video after the Chiefs big win over the Texans Sunday.

Fisher, who appears to be sitting in a chair at home, raises an aluminum Budweiser bottle and says, “Give me a hell yeah! You’ll were amazing today. I appreciate you all big time.”

He then went on to say that he appreciates the two guys whose beers he borrowed for what he, and likely all of Chiefs kingdom is calling, “one hell of a celebration.”

Thank you! I found em! — Eric Fisher (@Big_Fish79) January 13, 2020

The 29-year-old has since tracked down the fans since posting the video and letting fans know that he wants to “thank them ‘Big Fish’ style.”

Budweiser also said they have ‘something special’ for them.

The celebration happened early in the fourth quarter after quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw the ball to tight end Blake Bell to boost the score to 47- 31. This was Bell’s first touchdown of the season.

Fisher ran through the end zone to celebrate with Bell and what he did only further fired up Chiefs Kingdom– he did his best Stone Cold Steve Austin impression.

Help us find the fan whose beers were sacrificed for the shower celebration. We have something special for him. 🍻🚿 https://t.co/lvFSSPkG5g — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) January 12, 2020

We found him. 🎯 Got a whole buncha Buds and some other surprises coming your way. — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) January 13, 2020

The Chiefs take on the Titans at home in the AFC Championship Sunday at Arrowhead. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.