Friends say selfless KC woman, killed by husband, was always helping pets and people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro man is charged with murdering his wife inside their Kansas City home, but that's not how friends want her to be remembered.

Georgia Petsch's two dogs went running around the corner toward her friends Monday, but she won't be following.

"I think we were all very, very shocked," longtime friend Blythe Edelman said. "We had no idea that he was capable of being so violent."

Friends said Petsch was a victim of domestic violence.

"I wish that we'd known that he was the monster that he is," Edelman said.

On Friday, Kansas City police found her dead from a gunshot at her home near 98th and Wornall. A man inside the house, later identified as her husband, was taken to the hospital.

Brandon Petsch, 36, has now been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Georgia's death, according to court records.

"If only dogs could talk," coworker and friend Andrea Kanobbe said. "If only they could talk, we would know so much. They would know everything."

Petsch's two dogs, Violet and Elvis, were seized Friday and taken to Kansas City Pet Project. Friends picked them up to find them loving homes.

"One of the things animals brought her was happiness," Kanobbe said, "that I'm not sure was at home."

Georgia, 38, was the outreach coordinator at The Rescue Project.

"The whole rescue community felt this loss," Kanobbe said.

Georgia not only saved and rescued dozens of dogs, like Violet and Elvis, she also helped disabled adults and children with special needs.

"She just always wanted to take that next step to better herself, to help someone else," friend Meghan Summers said.

She also had a hand in the fitness community, which is how Georgia grew close to Summers and her sister. They said Georgia became family, and this loss feels like the weight of the world.

"Now, I'm like I have to get involved and volunteer like she did," Summers' sister said.

Because benefiting others is what Georgia's selfless heart and bright smile would want.

Friends only wish Georgia would have reached out when she needed help.

"I hope that people reach out to their friends and family if they're in a situation with someone who's abusive," Edelman said. "Even if it's just verbally abusive, even if they're being just controlling -- nobody deserves to live like that, in fear."