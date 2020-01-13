KCPD says 2 patrol cars struck, 1 officer injured while responding to crashes on icy roads this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says two of their vehicles were struck over the weekend while officers were responded to crashes on icy streets resulting in one officer being injured.

The first incident was reported just after 2 a.m. Saturday when officers responded to a four-vehicle pile-up at 45th and Main. According to KCPD, the driver of one vehicle started sliding and the other three were unable to stop or steer away from them.

As two officers were outside of their vehicle, with its lights on, investigating the pile-up, a driver coming south on Main slid on the ice and rear ended the patrol car. The driver of the fifth vehicle complained of a sore hand but no other injuries were reported. No citations were issued during that incident.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were working an injury crash on Interstate 435, just west of the Holmes Road exit. KCPD said an officer was moving their vehicle into place to block traffic for another police vehicle when the driver of a Ford Focus passed them on the right side. The driver of the Focus slammed into the back of the other police vehicle that was already pulled over on the side of the road.

KCPD says an officer was in the passenger seat of the stopped vehicle at the time of the incident. She was taken to a hospital with back and neck pain.

The driver of the Focus was cited for passing an emergency vehicle on the right and for traveling at a speed that was not reasonable for road conditions.

“We ask you not to drive when road get nasty for a lot of reasons, the department said in a tweet on Monday. “But a big one is because it endangers us too.”