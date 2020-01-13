Man dies after being transported to hospital after reported disturbance near 27th and Benton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A death investigation is underway in Kansas City, Missouri early Monday.

Police were dispatched to 27th and Benton shortly after 1 a.m. upon reports of a disturbance, according to a news release.

A source on the scene told FOX4 this investigation may eventually be classified as a homicide. That same source said there was a man, who was bleeding, going from apartment building to apartment building. Officials said it appeared that someone had shot him.

According to officials on the scene, the man was reportedly trying to break into an apartment on one side of the street when police arrived on the scene. Officials took the man to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police ask that anyone who knows what occurred call the homicide unit directly at (816) 234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. Any information leading to an arrest could result in up to at $25,000 cash reward.