BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Singer Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty performs onstage as a special guest during The Recording Academy and Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala Show at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 09, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Matchbox Twenty announces new tour that includes stop at Starlight Theatre
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matchbox Twenty announced a new tour Monday, and it includes a stop in Kansas City.
The band will bring their 2020 tour to Kansas City’s Starlight Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
The show will feature special guests The Wallflowers.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Jan. 17 at noon. the Tour club presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. The Citi card member presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m.