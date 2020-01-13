× Matchbox Twenty announces new tour that includes stop at Starlight Theatre

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matchbox Twenty announced a new tour Monday, and it includes a stop in Kansas City.

The band will bring their 2020 tour to Kansas City’s Starlight Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

The show will feature special guests The Wallflowers.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Jan. 17 at noon. the Tour club presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. The Citi card member presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m.