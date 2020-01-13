Party preparations underway as Chiefs fans steady for AFC title game fun this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The city of fountains is a place known for sports celebrations.

Sunday could be another big night in Kansas City's Power & Light District and in living rooms across the metro, too.

Grocery stores and celebratory spots are preparing for the AFC Championship Game and only the second time Chiefs Kingdom will host that crucial game. It's easy to understand why touchdowns and tackles are the talk of the town.

Kansas City Chiefs football fanatics across the kingdom are preparing for their potential ticket to the Super Bowl. A win over the Tennessee Titans would send the Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the first time in five decades.

Rachel Waller, a spokesperson for Power and Light District, said the popular party spots will be ready to go, and big watch parties, like the ones staged for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, show what the entertainment district is capable of.

"It’s definitely all hands on deck. We want people to have a great experience. The managers and the general managers are working on their staffing schedules making sure they have enough bartenders and bar backs, servers and those kinds of things," Waller said.

The parties won't flow freely if the beer isn't near. Waller said there will be plenty of suds on hand at all of the district's destinations.

"We’ve already got our orders in. We’re stacked up, getting ready for this weekend — not just on Sunday, but on Saturday too. Lots of people are in town to celebrate the Chiefs making it to the next round," Waller said on Monday.

Some football festivities will center around gatherings held at homes and smaller venues.

Kory Robinson, manager at the Hy-Vee location on Rice Road in Lee's Summit, said he loves the spirit his customers bring to the store as they prep for their pigskin parties. Robinson said those fans are taking drinks and party platters of food home.

"When the Chiefs win, it creates an excitement in the store," Robinson said. "I liken it to Christmas or Thanksgiving. You just feel an energy that goes around the store. It’s the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s the excitement and it’s the red. You see it in the shopper’s faces and in their carts and in the gear they have on."

Waller said Sunday's get-together at Power and Light District should be huge. Gates at that venue will open Sunday at noon, two hours before the game at Arrowhead Stadium across town. Waller said admission will be free, and large crowds are expected.