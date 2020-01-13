Several school districts cancel classes Monday, some enforcing late start policy

Posted 6:12 am, January 13, 2020, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several school districts have either canceled classes Monday or are enforcing a two-hour late start policy.

See the full list at the bottom of this story.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 8 a.m. With temperatures in the 20s, we could have freezing fog that deposits a glaze of ice on elevated and untreated surfaces. A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected later Monday  with highs climbing into the 40s.

**If you don’t see the embedded list below, click here to see all closings**

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.