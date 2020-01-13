Several school districts cancel classes Monday, some enforcing late start policy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several school districts have either canceled classes Monday or are enforcing a two-hour late start policy.
See the full list at the bottom of this story.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 8 a.m. With temperatures in the 20s, we could have freezing fog that deposits a glaze of ice on elevated and untreated surfaces. A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected later Monday with highs climbing into the 40s.
**If you don’t see the embedded list below, click here to see all closings**
39.099727 -94.578567