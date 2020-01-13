Turner Middle School student injured in hit-and-run crash near 55th and Osage

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A student from Turner Middle School has been taken to the hospital with injuries following a hit-and-run incident Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 2:30 p.m. near South 55th Street and Osage Avenue.

The Turner School District said the student was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital by ambulance with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Kansas City, Kansas police say the 13-year-old was attempting to cross the street when the driver of a dark-colored vehicle hit them.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene but was later taken into custody, according to KCKPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCKPD at 913-4596-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to update as information becomes available.