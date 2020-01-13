Undefeated Raytown South chasing history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Raytown South knows a thing or two about winning.

"All of us working as a team has really been helping us out. All five of us, not even just five of us, the whole team, all of us are talented in our own ways," senior guard Kobe Campbell said.

Ranked no. 1 in the metro and no. 2 in the Missouri, the Cardinals said they're pushing themselves a little harder this season.

"Our coach pushes us everyday to communicate on defensive drills and offensive drills," senior forward Keitez Simmons said.

They work a lot on defense in practice and enjoy it.

"Kind of found the fun in some of the things people really don't like doing, taking charges, diving on the court. As you can hear them, they don't mind getting after it," Raytown South Basketball Coach Aaron Ihm said.

Ray-South is chasing history. The guys think they have the goods to bring home a state championship. It'd be the program's first in three decades.

"The players that have come before us have really paved the way for us to keep winning. We want to keep winning for the school and the city," Campbell said

As they look to the past for inspiration, they hope to leave a big imprint of their own.

"We can't be worried about the past. I feel like we worry about the past, we're going to lose ourselves. We're going to work as a team and see what we can do," Simmons said.

For their efforts, Raytown south is this week's Hy-Vee and FOX4 team of the week.