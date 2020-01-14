2 people injured in shooting at 80th and Flora

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting at on the city’s east side has left two people injured, according to Kansas City police.

The double shooting was reported around 6 p.m. Tuesday night near E. 80th Street and Flora Avenue.

One victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the other person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information. Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

