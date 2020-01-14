Chiefs fan shocked to be caught in middle of viral TD celebration during Sunday’s game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Chiefs fan couldn't believe his luck when a friend offered him tickets to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. He said his day just kept getting better when he ended up in the middle of a now viral touchdown celebration.

Despite the Chiefs sluggish start on Sunday against the Texans, lifelong fan Steve Childers, from Ozark City, Missouri, said he never lost hope, KOLR reported.

"The first quarter was nothing but a -- it was a bunch of errors. I mean that wasn't our Kansas City Chiefs," he said.

After erasing a 24-point deficit, the team started pouring it on. Up 10 points in the 4th quarter, Kansas City added another score with a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Blake Bell.

That's when Bell jumped into the stands to celebrate with Chiefs Kingdom. Childers was caught on camera in a viral photo, catching Bell and celebrating with him. It was the same celebration where, to the delight of Chiefs fans everywhere, Eric Fisher stole a fan's beers and poured them on himself.

"You see that happen on TV with other people, but you never think it's going to be the opportunity that you get to have a player score and jump up in the stands," he said.

Childers said he was taking a picture of the play when the action came to him.

"I snap the picture. I thought, 'Oh my gosh, he's coming right at us.' So I put my phone down, and he's getting closer, and that's when it all happened," Childers said.

He said for special moments like this, you just have to be in the right place at the right time.