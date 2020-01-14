‘Coming 2020’: Abby Eden surprises FOX4 family with news she’s pregnant with boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Surprise!

FOX4's Abby Eden made a big announcement Tuesday during what the entire FOX4 family thought was a cake decorating segment.

Chef Jill Garcia Schmidt from The Culinary Center of Kansas City joined Eden in the studio to share some tips including what icing to use and some basic decorations.

Schmidt decorated the cake live on air and wrote and shared decorated cakes are great for big announcements such as a retirement, wedding and even a graduation.

"Or a baby announcement," Eden adds as she turned the cake around to show the camera that it said, "coming 2020."

Then just a few minutes later, Eden cut into the cake live on air to reveal that she will be having a boy in July. This will be Eden's second baby, but her first boy.