Former metro substitute teacher charged with child pornography possession

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A former local substitute teacher, once investigated for taking pictures of female students, is now charged with possession of child pornography.

Shawn McNair has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. He's a man whose career involves being around children, more specifically, special needs children.

McNair was arrested by sheriff's deputies outside of his home in Lake Tapawingo on Tuesday afternoon.

Court records state that investigators found 31 pictures and 293 videos of suspected child porn on McNair's cell phone and computer. That child porn was reported to be of young girls estimated to be 7 to 11 years old, doing inappropriate things to themselves. In some, it was at the direction of a male voice.

When detectives first questioned McNair about his alleged involvement with child porn, court records sat McNair said he, "has received inappropriate pictures, does not seek them out and does not send inappropriate pictures to anyone because he is against that."

In the same interview, McNair admitted to having child porn on his phone.

In a second interview, court records say that McNair denied ever touching children but, "admitted to speaking with children online because some had been abused and needed help," and "explained some of the conversations were explicit and that he had exchanged nude pictures in the conversations."

McNair told investigators that he had previously been investigated by the Blue Springs Freshman Center in the 2016-2017 school year for taking pictures of female students, had been cleared but was no longer allowed to work at the school.

McNair was also a substitute teacher at the Grain Valley School District from August 2016 to September 2018, where he taught in the lower, middle and high school. In some instances he also worked as paraprofessional with special needs students.

Grain Valley Deputy Superintendent Dr. Brad Welle issued the following statement to FOX4 and district parents:

We have learned of the arrest today of Shawn McNair, who is charged with possession of child pornography. Our records show Shawn McNair served as a substitute teacher in our school district over a two-year period from August 2016 to September 2018.

A fingerprint background check in 2016 had cleared him to serve as a substitute in Missouri’s schools. In September of 2018, he reported that he had full time employment and was no longer going to serve as a sub for us.

The criminal activity alleged in this case is appalling and we commend the Western Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force for their diligence in finding and charging those who commit crimes against children.

We are available to cooperate fully with law enforcement on this investigation. We urge anyone with information on the criminal activity alleged, or any potential crime, to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency right away.

Blue Springs School District sent the following information about McNair's employment:

Shawn D. McNair was employed in August 2016 as a substitute. He was paid hourly. In October 2018, Mr. McNair was hired in a paraprofessional position. His salary in that position was $17,855. His last day of service with the Blue Springs School District was January 10, 2020.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education also sent a statement the reads:

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) is aware of today’s news related to Mr. McNair. As we do any time a certificated teacher is facing criminal charges, DESE will follow this case in the court system. Once those proceedings are finalized, DESE can determine our next steps.