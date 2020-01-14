× Harrisonville police continue asking for help in locating 15-year-old

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Harrisonville police are continuing to ask for the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl who ran away last month.

Police shared the photo of Trinity to their Facebook page Tuesday saying she ran away from her foster home and is likely in the Grandview, Lee’s Summit or Kansas City area.

They said they understand this is the second time in less than a month they’re posting the same situation and people are likely to be frustrated.

“To be clear, we are concerned for Trinity’s well-being while she is away but we are not concerned with abuse or violence in the home,” the department posted on their Facebook page Tuesday.

If you see her or know where she is, please call Det. Sheppard at (816) 380-8933 or your local law enforcement.

Officials said she my also be using the name “Kali” and pretending to be 18 years old.