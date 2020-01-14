Kansas City police preparing for security ahead of Chiefs AFC Championship game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Big plans are underway for Sunday's Chiefs game.

Some fans are headed to Arrowhead while others are going out to celebrate with friends.

The police are also planning for Sunday, and they're hoping not only for a victory, but safety, too. Sgt. Jake Becchina with KCPD said there are easy ways to protect yourself.

He said the best thing to do is be prepared and to stay calm even if things don't go according to plan. Police expect to be busy but said they hope, besides a win on Sunday, the day will be pretty uneventful.

"We are focusing on this week at this time," Becchina said. "To that end, we know that Sunday is a huge game. A lot of people will be out watching that game. Enjoying that game. We want people to be safe as they move from place to place throughout the city."

Becchina said the most important thing is to have a plan. Designate a driver or figure out a safe way home ahead of time, and if you run into trouble -- stay calm.

"Have a plan ahead of time," Becchina said. "Be situationally aware of your surroundings. Give yourself some extra space. If you see a situation that might develop into a conflict, be the bigger person and take a step back."

He said if you have to call police, if you are out in the city or at Arrowhead, they will be close by.

"We do have police officers assigned out there off-duty both inside and outside the stadium," Becchina said. "Contact the nearest police officer if you think someone is threatening your safety, or if there's a situation that's kind of escalating to that."

If you are trying to get out of Arrowhead after the game, police say the most important thing you can do is be patient. They're going to have officers at strategic points outside Arrowhead to get traffic moving as quickly as possible.

39.099727 -94.578567