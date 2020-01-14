KC man charged with attacking another man in Arrowhead parking lot after Sunday’s game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 42-year-old Kansas City man is behind bars after allegedly beating another man in the parking lot of Arrowhead Stadium Sunday after the Chiefs win over the Houston Texans.

Prosecutors charged Jonathan Brown with second-degree assault Monday.

According to the probable cause statement, a white Ford van and white Ranger Rover, both trying to leave the parking lot, struck each other at the same time.

Witnesses said the driver of the Range Rover got out and tapped the window of the van as they were pulling away. He also used his hand to signal for them to stop.

Court documents said when the driver of the van refused to stop, the driver from the Ranger Rover walked in front of the van to take a picture of the license plate. That's when witnesses said a woman got out of the van and tried to get in between the driver from the Range Rover and the license plate.

One witness told investigator the driver from the Range Rover chest bumped the woman twice with his hands in the air.

The probable cause statement said that's when Brown got out of the van and told the man to not touch his wife. Brown then punched the man, and according to witnesses, knocked him unconscious for 30 seconds.

First responders were called to the scene.

The victim denied he provoked an attack. First responders took him to the hospital. He lost two teeth in the fight.

Court documents said video surveillance captured the incident, but upon reviewing the footage, the sequence of events was not clear and it was difficult to determine who was in the video.