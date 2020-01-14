KCK neighbors hoping for safety changes after student injured in hit-and-run crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A middle school student hit by the driver of a car in Kansas City, Kansas is expected to recover. The crash happened near 55th & Osage around 2:30 p.m. Monday near Turner Middle School.

Neighbors are thankful the driver in the hit-and-run is behind bars Tuesday night, while the young boy recovers. But they're now pleading for changes, before something like this happens again.

"They use it like a racetrack," Misty Fletcher said.

Misty Fletcher says 55th street right in front of her home is down right dangerous.

"Nobody ever stops at stop signs. They rush from the light at the bridge to try to hurry up and make it through. Now with having Amazon near there, the traffic's just gotten worse," Fletcher said.

In the 13 years she's lived along the road, she's seen three serious crashes involving kids. One of them was deadly. She worries for the safety of her own kids crossing the street every morning to get on the bus.

"It's my biggest fear," Fletcher said.

She heard sirens Monday afternoon and ran outside to see a small pair of feet in the road. Her heart sank.

Friends and family have identified the victim as 12-year-old Ian McGregor, and say he was hit walking home from school. Police say the driver who hit him, took off, and was arrested soon after.

"How could they run this innocent child over and keep going like they were an animal?" Fletcher said.

Misty's asked KCKPD to do extra radar patrols to slow drivers down. She's even talked to the school district about adding speed bumps or lighted crosswalks.

"Being a parent the worst fear is either your kid is getting hurt or your kid is witnessing one of their friends getting hit or killed," Fletcher said.

She's hoping changes will be made on 55th Street before anyone else gets hurt or killed.

"I wish people would slow down, pay attention. Live like your kids are there," Fletcher said.

KCKPD says residents can request speed patrols by calling them at (913) 573-6000 or sending a message on any of their social media platforms.

The city's public works team says when crashes like this happen, it triggers them to review the area it happened to see if any safety changes can be made to prevent future crashes.

Residents in other parts of the city with concerns about safety of their streets can petition to request a traffic study, by obtaining signatures from 75% of residents on the street segment requesting attention. Various grant funding is also available for sidewalk safety improvements.