FOX4 Forecast: Dense Fog Advisory Until 9am

Please enable Javascript to watch this video A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9am this morning. Temperatures will be above 32 degrees so freezing fog will not be a concern. As the fog lifts and burns off mid morning, we will open up the skies with sunshine returning and highs near 50s. Enjoy because we take the plunge starting tomorrow. We're tracking the ups & downs, as well as our next weather system in the updated Long Ranger here!

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

